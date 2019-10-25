(NBC News) Democrats say public hearings in the ongoing impeachment inquiry could be held “within weeks.”
“It’s always been the plan, of course, to have public hearings and to do this work in a very public fashion,” Michigan’s Rep. Dan Kildee said Thursday.
Democrats say they’ve held their initial fact-finding in private because there’s no special prosecutor to run this phase, as in past impeachment cases.
House Republicans barged into a secure hearing room Wednesday, demanding an open process and delaying a top Pentagon official’s testimony for five hours, earning praise from President Trump.
Many of the protesting Republicans sit on the committees running the investigation and have had the chance to question witnesses themselves.
“When the Republicans talk about these secret hearings, I laugh because 47 Republicans have the opportunity to be in the room,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Public impeachment hearings coming ‘within weeks’
- McDonald’s manager speaks out after blender assault
- Senator calls plan to collect DNA from migrants ‘wasteful expenditure of money’
- Late Congressman Elijah Cummings lies in state for special ceremony
- Republicans stonewall Democrats’ election security plans