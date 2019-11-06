Public hearings set in impeachment inquiry

(NBC News) The impeachment inquiry is set to go public.

House Democrats announced Wednesday three career diplomats will testify in open hearings next week.

“Open hearings will give an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves,” said House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and State Department official George Kent are set to testify publicly next Wednesday. Ousted Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch will testify Friday.

All three have already testified behind closed doors.

Impeachment investigators released Ambassador Taylor’s written record Wednesday, in which he spells out a politcally-motivated quid pro quo in Ukraine: Military aid for announcing investigations into Joe Biden’s family and a debunked conspiracy theory about 2016 election interference.

“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation,” Taylor said.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland made a similar claim when he updated his testimony earlier this week.

