President Biden visiting Cleveland next week

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 30: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event to launch a train campaign tour at Cleveland Amtrak Station September 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Former Vice President Biden continues to campaign for the upcoming presidential election today on a day-long train tour with stops in Ohio and Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden will be visiting Cleveland next week.

According to the White House, the president will be in the city on Thursday, May 27 to deliver remarks about the economy.

More details regarding his visit are expected to be released soon. Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for the latest information.

The president has been making stops in several states.

On Tuesday, Biden visited the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. The president’s $2-trillion infrastructure package includes more than $170 billion to support the growth of the country’s electric vehicle manufacturing.

Nearly two weeks ago, he took a trip down to Louisiana to talk about his infrastructure plan.