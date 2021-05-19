President Biden visiting Cleveland next week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden will be visiting Cleveland next week.
According to the White House, the president will be in the city on Thursday, May 27 to deliver remarks about the economy.
More details regarding his visit are expected to be released soon. Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for the latest information.
The president has been making stops in several states.
On Tuesday, Biden visited the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. The president’s $2-trillion infrastructure package includes more than $170 billion to support the growth of the country’s electric vehicle manufacturing.
Nearly two weeks ago, he took a trip down to Louisiana to talk about his infrastructure plan.