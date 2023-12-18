WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is lying in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court on Monday. O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. She died on Dec. 1 at the age of 93.

Her casket was carried up the steps in front of the court on Monday morning. A private ceremony attended by the current Supreme Court Justices was held before the hall opened to the public.

“We are here today to mark the passing of a truly remarkable person. To honor and remember Sandra, not only for her work as a judge, but for her humanity, leadership, determination and vision,” said Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

O’Connor was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. She twice joined the majority in decisions that upheld and reaffirmed Roe v. Wade, the decision that said women have a constitutional right to abortion.

She served more than two decades before retiring at age 75.

“Sandra was a living example that women could take on any challenge, could more than hold their own in spaces dominated by men and could do so with grace,” Justice Sotomayor added.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also stopped by to pay their respects.

Members of the public can visit from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Funeral services for O’Connor are scheduled for Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts are scheduled to speak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.