DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congress voted on Saturday to keep the government open, averting a government shutdown.

2 NEWS compiled a list of representatives and senators from Ohio that voted on Saturday, Sept. 30. Three congressmen voted to shut down the government, while four voted for the 45 day funding bill to keep the government open.

U.S. House Representatives

Fourth District – Jim Jordan

No

Fifth District – Bob Latta

Yes

Eighth District – Warren Davidson

No

Tenth District – Mike Turner

Yes

Fifteenth District – Mike Carey

Yes

U.S. Senators

Sherrod Brown – Yes

JD Vance – No

The US Government is now funded with the new bill until Nov. 17.