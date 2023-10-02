DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congress voted on Saturday to keep the government open, averting a government shutdown.
2 NEWS compiled a list of representatives and senators from Ohio that voted on Saturday, Sept. 30. Three congressmen voted to shut down the government, while four voted for the 45 day funding bill to keep the government open.
U.S. House Representatives
Fourth District – Jim Jordan
- No
Fifth District – Bob Latta
- Yes
Eighth District – Warren Davidson
- No
Tenth District – Mike Turner
- Yes
Fifteenth District – Mike Carey
- Yes
U.S. Senators
Sherrod Brown – Yes
JD Vance – No
The US Government is now funded with the new bill until Nov. 17.