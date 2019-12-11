House panel to begin debating articles of impeachment

(CNN) – The House Judiciary Committee will begin debating the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday.

He’s accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The House Committee on the judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the President of the United States Donald J. Trump of committing high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler.

In their first article, House Democrats charging President Trump with abuse of power, saying that he “…solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine…” to “…publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection…”

“It is an impeachable offense,” said Nadler.

The second article: obstruction of Congress. They allege the president “…directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas…” of top White House officials.

“I wish the President’s actions did not make it necessary. If we did not hold him accountable, he would continue to undermine our election,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

The committee will officially start considering amendments to the articles Thursday morning — setting the stage for a possible floor vote by the full House next week.

President Trump lashing out against Democrats — downplaying the historic nature of impeachment.

“You saw their so-called articles of impeachment today. People are saying, ‘They’re not even a crime. What happened?’ All of these horrible things remember? Bribery, and this and that, where are they? They said these two things – they’re not even a crime. This is the lightest, weakest impeachment.”

But Democrats insisting they are acting on their oath.

“The argument ‘Why don’t you just wait?’ amounts to this. Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election. Why not just let him cheat just one more time,” said Rep. Adam Schiff.

Meantime, a divide widening between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump over the likely Senate trial, sources tell CNN.

McConnell hoping to keep impeachment short and simple. But, the president wanting a political spectacle, in an effort to hurt Democrats’ chances at the ballot box in November, two people familiar with the president’s thinking say.

In a trial, President Trump wants to call Hunter Biden, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, and the whistleblower, the sources report.

The president also insisted at last night’s rally his campaign was spied on by the FBI, which was debunked by the Justice Department IG report earlier this week.

Wednesday night at 7 pm, House Judiciary Committees will have the opportunity to make opening statements. Each member gets 5 minutes.

On Thursday morning, the committee will start considering amendments.

