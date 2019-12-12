House panel poised to vote on impeachment articles

(CNN) – A House committee enters day two of debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Democrats say the president violated his oath of office, while Republicans say he has committed no crime.

“Facts be damned. They don’t care,” said Rep. Collins (R-Georgia).

The committee debating amendments to the two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the president, related to his actions toward Ukraine.

Republicans say it doesn’t meet the threshold.

“If that’s the best you got, you wasted a whole lot of time and taxpayer dollars all because so many of you, Mr. Chairman, hate this president,” said Rep. Chabot (R-Ohio).

Democrats say it is their obligation to act.

“The president committed the highest crime against the constitution by abusing his office. Cheating in an election. Inviting foreign interference,” said Rep. Swalwell (D-California).

A committee vote is the final step before consideration by the full house.

Democrats are confident they have the votes to impeach, even though some swing district Democrats have not publicly committed to voting for the articles.

“I would predict the articles of impeachment will pass on the floor. Here’s what I do know. Our leadership isn’t going to encourage anybody to vote one way or another. They believe this is rightfully a matter of conscience,” said Rep. Heck (D-Washington).

That House floor vote is expected next week.

