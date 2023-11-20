WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – First lady Dr. Jill Biden received the 2023 White House Christmas Tree alongside military-connected families Monday afternoon. The 18-and-a-half-foot tall Fraser fir came to Washington, D.C. from Fleetwood, North Carolina.

Sticking with tradition, the tree was delivered to the White House by a horse-drawn carriage. Dr. Biden called the tree “magnificent” before mingling with military families who were invited to the annual holiday event.

This year’s tree was presented to the first lady by siblings Amber Scott and Alex Church from Cline Church Nursery. The nursery was crowned the 2023 Grand Champion Growers in the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest.

The tree will stand floor to ceiling in the White House’s Blue Room. Every year the room’s chandelier is removed to accommodate the tree’s full height, according to White House officials.