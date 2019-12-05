Feds offer $5 million reward for Russian hackers

(NBC New) The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday accused two Russian men of stealing millions of dollars online.
Investigators say the scheme lasted nearly a decade and targeted American businesses and banks in eleven states.
“Each and every one of these computer intrusions was effectively a cyber enabled bank robbery,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.
A $5 million reward is being offered for information leading to Maksim Yakubets, known online as “Aqua.”
He and Igor Turashev, both Russian nationals, are accused of running a decade-long computer hacking scheme and making off with millions of dollars from Americans.
The federal indictment accuses Yakubets of running a group called “Evil Corp,” which deploys malware to unsuspecting computer users.
Those emails and programs trick users into handing over sensitive information like user names and passwords, giving hackers a key to drain their bank accounts.
