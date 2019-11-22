Democrats ponder next move as public impeachment hearings wrap up

(CNN) – It’s been a busy week for House investigators.

They’ve listened to days of testimony behind closed doors from 17 witnesses, with 12 of those also appearing publicly.

House Democrats moving one step closer to impeaching President Trump, building their case that he orchestrated a plan to withhold military aid and a meeting at the White House from Ukraine in exchange for investigations into his political rivals.

Multiple Democratic sources tell CNN they’re hoping to wrap up by Christmas, including holding proceedings before the House judiciary committee, drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump, and holding a vote them.

“We’ll regroup next week and talk about the steps moving forward,” says Rep. Val Demings.

But the investigation has hit some road blocks, with the White House and State Department both stonewalling House Democrats from accessing important documents and having access to top administration officials allegedly involved in the scheme.

“I would like to see happen next, Ambassador Bolton and Secretary Pompeo, do exactly what the very brave and courageous people who worked for them did, which is to step forward and put patriotism for their country ahead of their own personal interest,” said Rep. Denny Heck.

Still, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says they have enough evidence to press forward.

“No we’re not going to wait until the courts decide. We can’t wait for that because, again, it’s a technique. It’s obstruction of justice, obstruction of congress,” she said.

House Republicans disagree.

“I think we’ve had enough. I think it’s time to shut it down,” said Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

In the last hearing of the week, former White House National Security official, Fiona Hill, described Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s role in Trump’s actions towards Ukraine.

“He was being involved in a domestic political errand. And we were being involved in national security foreign policy. And those two things had just diverged,” she said.

The White House’s former top Russia adviser also dismantling Trump’s debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 elections.

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative. These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes,” she said.

David Holmes, an aid at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine detailing the phone conversation he overheard between Sondland and President Trump just one day after the president’s now infamous call with Ukraine’s leader.

