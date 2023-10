DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Thursday from The White House.

On Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m., President Biden will be delivering a speech from the Oval Office to the nation, according to a release.

The President will be talking about the US response to “Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel” and “Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine.”

No other information was released regarding the address.