Warren County school nurse pleads guilty to sexual imposition of student

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A school nurse from Warren County pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor (a first-degree misdemeanor) and sexual imposition (a third-degree misdemeanor.)

Delena Clever, 48, and a substitute nurse in both the Little Miami and Kings Local School Districts, sent a text message to a male student saying that she was intoxicated and him to drive her around, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Clever led the student to a Deerfield Township hotel where she had rented a room. While at the hotel, she offered the student alcohol and marijuana, as well as made numerous sexual advances. The student refused and told Clever that he wanted to go home.

While in the car, Clever reached over and touched the student’s genitals over his clothing.

Clever was sentenced by Warren County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division Judge Joseph W. Kirby to 60 days in the Warren County Jail. She is also registered as a Tier 1 sex offender.

“Clever is lucky that the underage student ultimately rebuffed her sexual advances, otherwise she would find herself in a prison cell instead of spending local time in the county jail,” Fornshell said.

