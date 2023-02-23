DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A road in Warren County has been closed until further notice after a gas main was damaged during construction work.

Fosters-Maineville Road, between Faller Road and Kings Court, will remain closed until further notice, according to a release from the Warren County Engineer’s Office.

The underground utility construction will continue after the gas main repairs are complete, the release states. After the underground utility construction is complete, extensive pavement repairs will be completed.

Construction for the underground utility is being completed by a contractor for the Warren County Water and Sewer Department.