Warren County prosecutor: She could have surrendered her baby to a fire station

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN)– While discussing Richardson’s case today– the prosecutor brought up Ohio’s Safe Haven Law.

The law allows parents to bring their babies to places like fire or police stations. Something David Fornshell wishes Brooke “Skylar” Richardson had considered.

“You have given birth to the child. The only thing left to do at that point if you don’t want the child is to drive it five minutes away to a police department, a fire station or a hospital and you can drop that baby off …” Said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

During a press conference Friday, Fornshell revealed Richardson killed her baby hours after giving birth.

“She subsequently burned the infant and buried the infant in the backyard of her own residence,” said Fornshell.

He believes the baby was born full term May 6th or 7th.

2 NEWS talked to officials at the Moraine Fire Department about Ohio’s Safe Haven Law.

The law says you can bring a newborn under 30 days of age to a place like a fire station.

However, officials say you should never leave your child without talking to them first.

“We are not always in the fire station. Just dropping off the child is just not the best option. You need to speak with someone and understand that we are going to respect your privacy. Your in that position and we are there to try and help in that situation. So we will take the child,” said Lt.Gary Rettig of the Moraine Fire Department.

In Lt. Gary Rettig’s more than 30 years of firefighting, he’s never had someone take advantage of Safe Haven.

“There are so many things available to young women. Adoption agencies. There are so many parents out there that are looking for children because they can’t have children,” said Lt. Rettig.

Friday, a Warren County grand jury handed down new charges for Richardson.

She now faces charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering a child, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a body.

Richardson is the only person in her family facing charges at this time. She is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

