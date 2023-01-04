MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Police have now issued a warrant for a shooting suspect involved in a teen’s death at a Mansfield hotel Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a gunshots inside the building.

A 16-year-old boy, now identified as Nayshawn Lovett, was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying dead inside a staircase, police said.

After an investigation, police said they have now identified 31-year-old Monteles Holland as a suspect, noting the warrant is for aggravated murder. Police reportedly went to Holland’s residence late Tuesday night, but were unable to locate him.

“Mr. Holland is encouraged to voluntarily surrender himself to authorities to assure a

peaceful ending,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Holland is asked to call 911. Police consider him armed and dangerous.