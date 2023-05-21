DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large area of high pressure is starting to move directly over the Miami Valley. It will only slowly drift east and northeast over the next day or two before stalling across New England. It will bring increasingly warmer temperatures along with mostly sunny skies during the day and mostly clear skies at night.

Despite highs in the 80s the next few days, it will remain quite comfortable as an unseasonably dry air mass with dew points in the just the 30s, 40s and 50s will stick around throughout the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low 54

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and very pleasant. High 80

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warmer. High 83

As the high eventually gets shoved off the New England coastline, a backdoor cold front will slide into the Miami Valley by Wednesday evening. It will usher in much cooler air Thursday–highs in just the upper 60s–before temperatures rebound back into the 70s as we approach the Memorial Day holiday weekend.