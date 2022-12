HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A warming station is open in Huber Heights for residents without power.

According to AES, a little more than 150 customers are without power in the Huber Heights area as of 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The City opened up the Community Center for those who are without power, and need a warm place to wait for the power to be restored. The Community Center is located at 4301 Powell Rd.