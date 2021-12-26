(WDTN) — Although we officially started the winter season, one local ski resort remains closed.

Andy DeBrunner, the Communications Manager for Mad River Mountain, said the warm weather is to blame.

“The weather hasn’t been as cooperative as we were hoping when we originally set our target date. So we’ve been rolling with the punches, though,” DeBrunner explained.

Mad River was not able to open on December 18, 2021 as planned. DeBrunner said there has not been enough snow making days. He said to make snow, there has to be the right mixture of cold temperatures and moisture in the air, and these conditions have to stick around for a while.

“Of course the other factor is time. So if it just dips into that window for 20 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, or even a few hours, it might not generate that level of production you need to sustain it to make it worth while. So there’s a lot of factors that go into snow making,” DeBrunner said.

This December was unseasonably warm, creating a challenge for the snow makers at Mad River.

“Our snow making team is some of the best in the world, especially in these challenging conditions. So they take every opportunity when the temperature dips below where it needs to be and the humidity is right, they’ll go in and make magic,” DeBrunner said.

While they wait for the perfect conditions to fire up the snow guns, DeBrunner said they will not settle until the slopes are pristine for their guests. He said the resort is always prepared for later start dates.

“The ski industry is always weather dependent. There are really favorable years, there are some years that aren’t as compliant in terms of snow making weather. So really what we’re trying to do is create the best experience for our guests, so we want to open up as soon as possible for them and give them the longest season possible,” DeBrunner said.

To find out when the resort will be opening this year, check out Mad River’s website or Facebook page. DeBrunner also said Mad River is part of Vail Resorts which means guests can use their Epic Season Pass at other resorts within the company. Mad River is also utilizing the EpicMix app this season. This app will allow guests to get updates on activities throughout the resort and alerts while on the mountain.