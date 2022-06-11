Warmer tomorrow, getting into the mid 80s but showers and storms will be present in the afternoon and evening. A low chance of severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds. We hit the 90s on Monday with a chance of storms in the late part of the day. A mid level ridge builds in early in the week bringing hot and humid conditions for the entire work week, seeing 90s possible from Monday until Friday. The hottest day being Tuesday, getting up to 97 degrees with heat indices reaching the triple digits area wide.



Tonight: A low of 65 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.



Tomorrow: A high of 83 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms early.

