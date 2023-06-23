DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The thorn in our side–that is the area of low pressure that has been meandering to our south and east for the last two days–is about to pull far enough to the northeast to give us a break from the rain. But that break will be only temporary.

While most of Saturday should be dry, a spotty shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Our attention then turns to a powerful storm system that will arrive on Sunday. While a few showers and storms are possible Sunday morning, the main threat will move in between 4pm and 9pm. During this time, the Miami Valley will be in an elevated risk for severe storms which could include damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

TONIGHT: An evening sprinkle possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonable. Low 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Much warmer. High 84

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a spotty evening shower or storm possible. Low 67

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, then storms likely late afternoon into the evening. Some storms could become severe. High 87

More rain is likely Monday with lesser chances on Tuesday. Sunshine and drier conditions are expected by Wednesday into Thursday.