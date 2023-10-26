DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some weak, mid-level energy combined with a little moisture could produce a brief shower or two across the Miami Valley Thursday evening. And while a spotty shower is possible across other areas overnight, the chances are quite low.

The main energy and moisture associated with the upcoming storm system won’t arrive until Saturday night and Sunday when widespread, soaking rain is likely.

Enjoy the balmy upper-70s Friday because temperatures will drop into the lower 60s over the weekend followed by the very chilly 40s starting Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower, mainly north. Unseasonably mild. Low 63

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued unseasonably warm. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty rain shower possible. Low 59

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower. Much cooler, yet seasonable. High 63

SUNDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain likely. An embedded thunderstorm possible, mainly in the morning. High 61

After a leftover rain shower the first half of Monday, we’ll dry out and begin to enjoy a little sunshine. The sun will be deceiving, however, as temperatures will plummet and run some 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. We’ll likely see a killing freeze both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. And dare I say it? A weak disturbance over the Great Lakes could even bring a passing snow shower or a few flurries Tuesday evening during trick-or-treating!