High pressure brings sunshine to the Ohio Valley today. After some morning fog, it’s a perfect day to head out to enjoy one of the last pool days of the summer at public pools.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise, mostly sunny and warm. High near 85

TONIGHT: Clear skies and warm. Low 65

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Late day shower or storm possible. High 90

Chances for showers and storms on Monday and come to an end on Tuesday. Otherwise, most of the week expect highs in the 80s.