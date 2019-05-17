Walmart’s new Home Office design in Bentonville unveiled

Walmart has provided a design plan for a future home office building in Bentonville.

In a press conference at the current home office, Walmart unveiled a design for what they call “a new connected campus” that’s built in a neighborhood-like environment. Each neighborhood would offer convenient parking and expanded dining options.

The connected campus would have more than 15 acres of lakes and the company calls the design, “smart and sustainable.”

Walmart Inc. President and CEO Doug McMillon, Walmart Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Dan Bartlett were in attendance. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman joined Walmart at the press conference.

“Arkansas has been good to us, and there’s nowhere else we’d rather call home. When I imagine the next 60 years, I can’t help but smile at the possibilities.” McMillon said.

Check out the video below for a sneak peek at the design plan.