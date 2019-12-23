Walmart Evacuated After Bomb Threat

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police and firefighters have evacuated the Walmart on Kingsridge Drive following a false bomb threat made via a telephone call, according to Miami Township Police.

The call was made around 6:30 PM. Police say four K-9 units trained in explosive detonation arrived on scene and searched the building. The all clear was sounded after the search turned up nothing.

Police say the Walmart will reopen later tonight. They say Walmart employees conducted the evacuation by word of mouth, for fear that using any electronic devices could activate an explosion if a bomb was present.

Detectives are planning to follow up in hopes of finding out who made the false threat. This comes just days after another false alarm at the nearby Dayton Mall alleging an active shooter situation. Police say two false alarms so close to each other is “highly irregular.”

