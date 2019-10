DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fifth-Third field hosted ‘The Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ on Saturday morning.

The walk began at 10 a.m., and is part of the world’s largest fundraising and awareness event for patients of the condition.

Alzheimer’s is the only disease in the top ten causes of death without a treatment or cure.

2NEWS reporter Kelley King was one of the many participants who walked in the event Saturday.