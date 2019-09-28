“Walk Like MADD” held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Survivors and victims of impaired driving were honored Saturday with a walk in Eastwood MetroPark. The “Walk Like MADD” memorial fundraiser also featured food and family activities.

Attendees also heard stories of tragedy and survival linked to impaired driving. There were also safety tips from Miami Valley Hospital and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Babich is the Program Director for MADD> She says, “What we do is we have ‘why we walk’ signs all along the route. We have them represented so as we’re walking, we’re in remembrance and remember why we are walking and it’s for those individuals that are impacted of lost their lives from this 100% preventable crime.”

2 NEWS Today anchor John Seibel emceed the event.

