DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Try out various outdoor activities all weekend with Five Rivers MetroParks.

From mountain biking to paddlesports, the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience has something for everyone to try. The event takes place from Oct. 7 to 8, located at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road.

Activities will be taking place all weekend for attendees to try out, from ziplining and cycling to fishing and rowing. The event will also host live music both days and competitions and contests for anyone to take part in.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the annual event and explore all the outdoor activities that Dayton has to offer.

Dogs are welcome all weekend, with their own events and competitions to take part in. Camping is also available for free from Friday through Sunday.

The event is all weekend, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking is free.

