DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An outdoor extravaganza is attempting to get families to enjoy the great outdoors.

The two-day Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is an an outdoor fair, featuring over 20 activities, entertainment, competitions and more.

It is being held at Eastwood MetroPark until 10 p.m. Saturday, and continues on Sunday.

Organizers said last year over 20,000 people attended the festival.