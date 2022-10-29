Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you like to dress up your pooch for any occasion or just for the howl-a-ween holiday, this spooktacular event may be of your interest.

According to a release, Wag O Ween was held at the Kettering Recreation Complex at 2900 Glengarry Drive in Kettering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Event attendees were able to see furry friends dressed up in their best hauntingly stylish costumes in the costume contest. Photo booths, adoptable pets and trick or treating for your four legged canine friends was available to guests.