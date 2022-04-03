DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The deadline to register to vote is Monday, April 4th. All Ohioans need to be registered in order to vote in the Primary Election in May. The Montgomery County Board of Elections say they are preparing for last-minute residents to register tomorrow but ensure the process will be smooth and easy.

“Everything is safe and secure, we are proofing the ballots to make sure everything is done correctly, we have a great team here in Montgomery County,” said Director Jeff Rezabek.

We’re less than 24 hours away from the deadline to register to vote for the May Primary. On the ballot will be a total of 14 local issues plus primaries for Governor’s Office, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor and also county wide judicial seats.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections says they will be completing multiple tests to ensure accuracy and trust from the general public.

“Absolutely, we have gone through another set of L&A testing which is our logic and accuracy testing, we do a public test if they have questions they can come down April 18th, look on our website for more on that,” said Rezabek.

Currently the ballot for May 3rd has been set without State House, State Senate and State Central Committee seats due to two new maps being drawn up by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Those seats will be on the ballot in another election.

“We always report, but in the November election we had an audit and we are 100-percent accurate once again.”

As far as when the second primary voting will be, the Board of Elections say they are awaiting further instructions from the Secretary of State and also the state legislator.