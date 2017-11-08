Voters say yes to Beavercreek City Schools levy

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek City School officials are celebrating after voters said yes to a permanent funding levy.

Nearly 55 percent of voters chose to vote yes for the levy.

The levy will make up nearly 13 percent of the school’s annual operating budget, to the tune of $10.4 million annually.

School officials said they were nervous, but hopeful heading into election day. The levy failed by a narrow 34-vote margin earlier this year.

Several voters leaving the polls told 2 NEWS the levy was a driving force for them to vote this year.

“The school district is one of the main reasons we moved to Beavercreek. It was for the quality of the school district. We want to make sure they stay funded.”Beavercreek resident Darrell Eelan said.

“We needed to fix a problem in Beavercreek. It doesn’t hit very hard. I’m in favor of the levys,” Beavercreek resident Larry Benson said.

The levy will generate money for the school’s general fund, which goes towards salaries, technology costs and transportation.

“If the district had to reduce $10.4 million out of our budget. It would drastically begin the process of dismantling this district,” Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said.

The levy will replace an emergency levy passed several years ago to continue funding the school.