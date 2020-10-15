Voters prepare to watch Trump, Biden town hall events

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tonight, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be taking part in competing town halls.

“I wanna look at both sides of it. I’ve already made my mind up but I still want to find out from both sides exactly where they’re standing,” John Corcoran said.

“I’m excited they’ll have the opportunity to share things more intimately so I’ll be watching that one,” Jessica said.

Trump and former Vice President Biden were originally scheduled to meet for their second debate. Instead, Biden will hold a town hall in Pennsylvania, while the president holds a town hall in Florida.

“I think the American public would’ve rather had a debate. The two candidates on stage for them to evaluate side by side in a setting they’ve only seen once,” said Joe Valenzano a professor and chair of the department of communication at the University of Dayton.

He said it’s essentially having two campaign events at once.

“This isn’t so much something that’s never happened before it might be that it never happened during prime time before but this is nothing new. This is nothing that i think will shake up the race,” he said.

Some said they think the town halls will play out in Biden’s favor.

“I think a town hall is Biden’s wheelhouse to be able to talk to people individually like that that’s where he shines,” Jessica said.

“With Joe Biden, you’re going to see the thing he does best as a candidate which is to be empathetic and connect with people,” Valenzano said.

Voters on both sides hoping to get clarification on important topics dismissed during the first debate.