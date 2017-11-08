1  of  2
Voters pass Beavercreek parks levy 64%

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — People in Beavercreek and its township vote in favor of putting money into its parks, passing the smallest levy on the ballot.

The parks levy passed with 64% of voters in favor and 36% opposed.

With its passage, voters will see a slight increase in taxes. The money will go to help with maintenance for both Victory Park and Community Park.

Officials say they will also build a restroom closer to Owens Place, which is an all abilities play ground at Victory Park.

The Park District Board is also looking for public input and feedback to better serve the community.

The operating costs for 2018 are set at $37,000.

