DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Downtown Dayton Partnership is seeking volunteers for the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival to help begin preparing this month.

The first volunteer day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 33 Wayne Avenue, located in the warehouse next to the Troll Pub.

The partnership is looking for volunteers who can help clean, repair decorations, restring lights and get the parade floats ready for their big show, according to their Facebook page.

They are advising volunteers to wear warm clothing, work gloves and comfortable shoes. Tools for light construction would also be helpful, but are not mandatory.

Those interested in volunteering for the festival can register online here.