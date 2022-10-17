Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of volunteers spent their Saturday morning at a Dayton block party that involved some heavy lifting for a noble cause.

The event, held on Oct. 15, was called, “Rock the Block”. It took place in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood.

The area, once home to some of the city’s largest employers, was struggling to regain its past glory, but is now being revitalized with new developments and efforts like the clean-up party.

Approximately fifty volunteers completed beautification projects, at no cost to the homeowners. Ten homeowners were selected to receive free landscaping, exterior painting and yard clean-up. Volunteers also focused on cleaning-up public spaces, sidewalks and alleys.

“Over fifty years of disinvestment has really taken the neighborhood down, but the bones are still good, and we in this community…we know that,” Marya Rutherford Long, a volunteer from Fifth Third Bank, said.

Rock the Block is a habitat for humanity program. It’s debut in Dayton was made possible by the City of Dayton, County Corp, Fifth Third Bank, Five Rivers Health Centers, Greater Edgemont Community Coalition, Habitat for Humanity for Greater Dayton and Wright-Patt Credit Union.