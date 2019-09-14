Volunteers deliver furniture to tornado-impacted families

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The tornado recovery effort continued in the Miami Valley Saturday with a tornado volunteer day.

Volunteers with the Living City Project gathered in Dayton to deliver new furniture and home goods to tornado-impacted families who just moved into new housing.

On Saturday they delivered to 35 different homes.

Kelly Cappoen is the volunteer coordinator for Living City. She says, “Sometimes we run out of inventory and take a while for it to get delivered. Memorial Day was a long time ago. They were without beds. I’ve heard people living in car and tents in their backyard or in the woods so just overwhelmingly thankful for everything they can get.”

In total, Living City volunteers have delivered furniture and goods to 235 homes throughout the Miami Valley. They have 75 more homes already lined up.

