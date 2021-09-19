Volleyball for Veterans raises money in honor of a Springfield Vet

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, September 19th, the 4th annual Mouse Memorial Volleyball Tournament took place at Miami Valley Sand in West Carrollton.

The competition was in honor of Adam “Mighty Mouse” Smith, who was an Iraq war veteran who battled PTSD after returning home and sadly took his life in 2017.

The goal of the tournament is to raise money for Sophie’s Companions for veterans, which is an organization that pairs former service members with rescue dogs.

“I am thrilled to see everybody here it’s people that have known Adam, people that have known his family, people that have known friends of Adam, we’re all just here having a good day,” said event organizer Katie Lavelle.

23 teams were a part of the tournament, and an anonymous donor pledged matching up to $5,000 in donations raised.

