Virtual tours available for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

DAYTON, Ohio — The B-17F “Memphis Belle” is readied for restoration at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has expanded its digital museum experience by creating a virtual tour.

The museum explained in a press release that the virtual tour allows visitors to take a 360-degree, self-guided tour of the entire museum by navigating from gallery to gallery. They can do this by using a drop-down map or by following navigational arrows connecting the individual nodes. Icons indicate hotspots where the visitor can get additional information such as videos, audio and links to online resources.

Visitors who are taking the virtual tour can access online educational activities such as lesson plans, word searches, coloring sheets and other items that can be done at home, along with new videos including first-hand accounts from veterans who served on missions from several different eras.

According to the museum the tour also has virtual reality capabilities and social applications such as the snapshot tool, all of which are free and available to the public.

To access the museum’s virtual tour, visit click here.