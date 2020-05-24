Virtual Memorial Day ceremony planned for Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is commemorating this Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony.
Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the city will livestream the Memorial Day ceremony on its Facebook page.
The ceremony will honor those who died serving and protecting our country.
