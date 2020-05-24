Virtual Memorial Day ceremony planned for Centerville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is commemorating this Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony. 

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the city will livestream the Memorial Day ceremony on its Facebook page. 

The ceremony will honor those who died serving and protecting our country. 

