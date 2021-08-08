Virtual Career Fair

News
Posted: / Updated:

“DiversityX” is hosting the Dayton Virtual Diversity Career Fair. The event is an effort to provide job opportunities to minorities, members of the LGBTQIA community, and people with disabilities. 25 employers will be in attendance including, Amazon, Walmart, and Apple.

The virtual event is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 9th. It is free to attend, you can register online at www.diversityx.net.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering, so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions or schedule interviews.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Coronavirus in Ohio: 50% of Ohioans have now started the vaccination process

DeWine Delta Variant Press Conference

Attorney argues sentence too long in Valley killing and dismemberment case

MLB to test pitcher-catcher transmitter with Ports, Nuts to combat cheating

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Car catches fire in Shiloh crash

More News