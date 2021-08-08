Virtual Career Fair

“DiversityX” is hosting the Dayton Virtual Diversity Career Fair. The event is an effort to provide job opportunities to minorities, members of the LGBTQIA community, and people with disabilities. 25 employers will be in attendance including, Amazon, Walmart, and Apple.

The virtual event is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 9th. It is free to attend, you can register online at www.diversityx.net.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering, so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions or schedule interviews.