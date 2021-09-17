Viral TikTok challenge leads to vandalism in Miami Valley schools

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden administration is putting on hold a deal brokered by the Trump administration that would have had Oracle and Walmart buying a big stake in popular video app TikTok, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A destructive social media challenge has some teens stealing and destroying property at their schools.

Several schools across the Miami Valley have reported that students are participating the“devious licks,” challenge where they are videotaped stealing things such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers from bathroom and hallway walls and then the videos are posted to TikTok.

In an email to parents, Kettering City Schools said, “Please talk to your children and underscore the fact that we take this type of behavior very seriously and it will not be tolerated in our schools. While some students may think this type of behavior is funny, make no mistake that pulling soap dispensers off walls and removing them from school bathrooms is vandalism and theft. If it is determined that a student is engaging in this type of activity, there will be consequences for the student, including suspension, possible expulsion, and possible criminal charges.”

According to the Kettering Police Department, about 15 incidents have been reported mostly at Kettering Middle School and Van Buren Middle School.

“The Schools are taking it very seriously, as are we. Criminal charges are being filed for theft, criminal mischief, criminal damaging, and things of that nature. The schools are also suspending students that are caught doing this,” said Officer Tyler Johnson, the public information officer for Kettering Police Department.