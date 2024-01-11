YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Village of Yellow Springs has shared a message online and in a social media post regarding contaminated wastewater.

In the social media post, officials state that “there have been consecutive detections of Influenza A viral gene copies in the untreated wastewater at the Yellow Springs wastewater treatment plant.”

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) notified the village as the detection of influenza virus in wastewater can indicate higher transmission within a community.

Residents are advised to vaccinate against the influenza virus and increase appropriate prevention measures such as washing hands and wearing a mask.

Concerns may be addressed with the ODH at 614-466-3543.