SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Koby Roush held a noon vigil on Friday in the village of Somerset for the return of their relative who has been missing for nearly two years.

On July 5, 2020, police found the car of Koby Roush, 24, off Mt. Carmel Road near Jackson, Ohio.

“Our whole lives changed the day we got that phone call,” said Roush’s sister, Danielle Dyer, before the vigil. “It’s turned our lives upside down. We’ve been scared for our lives — which I’m not worried about. I’m worried about my father getting closure… and to bring Koby back home. [Koby] was a person, and he deserves to be looked for.”

Search for two men

Roush’s disappearance is linked to another man, Raymont Willis, 42, who disappeared on July 4, 2020, near Waverly. While the family knows the two men’s disappearances are linked, Dyer says they aren’t sure exactly how Raymont Willis and Koby Roush are connected.

“We think somehow that night when they went missing they crossed paths, and they had associates with the same people,” Dyer said.

A search for both Roush and Willis will take place on Saturday, June 3. Searchers will assemble at 9 a.m. at 140 Water Street, Chillicothe. For Mark Roush, 63, Koby’s father, the search in Chillicothe — organized by Golden Hearts, a Voice for the Voiceless — will be his fourth search for his son.

“My goal is to find out what happened to him and who did it,” Mark Roush said. “Before I get buried, I’ll find out.”

Connection to Luke Farmer

NBC4 obtained a report by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office that showed Luke Farmer was wanted for questioning on July 20, 2020, in the disappearance and possible murder of two people in Pike County.

One person named in that document was Roush, and the other was referred to as “Willis.” Neither Willis’ nor Roush’s body has ever been found.

Farmer died of a drug overdose 11 hours after deputies searched for him on July 20, 2020, at the request of Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Ross County Coroner’s report, Farmer died on July 21, 2020, near Chillicothe and was pronounced dead by Franklin Township EMS. The report says: “Mr. Farmer was reported to have collapsed in front of friends who attempted CPR and administered Narcan.”

The coroner found Farmer’s death was due to multiple-drugs overdose, and the manner of death was an accident.

Reward for finding Roush

Roush’s family has put out a $5,000 reward to help find him. They are asking hunters and foragers in the area to look out for his remains. Anyone who may have information about the case is encouraged to call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or submit a missing persons tip through the BCI website.

Additionally, they can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or online.