VIDEO: Suspects rob Dayton supermarket at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police released surveillance video of suspects believed to be responsible for multiple robberies around the area.
In this video, three male suspects robbed Sammy’s Supermarket located at 3705 Wayne Avenue on November 5 at gunpoint.
Anyone with information that could help identify these suspects is asked to call 937-333-COPS or call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
