VIDEO: Suspects rob Dayton supermarket at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police released surveillance video of suspects believed to be responsible for multiple robberies around the area.

In this video, three male suspects robbed Sammy’s Supermarket located at 3705 Wayne Avenue on November 5 at gunpoint.

#HELPID – 3 males robbed Sammy's Supermarket, 3705 Wayne Ave on Nov. 5th at gunpoint. Detectives believe they are responsible for numerous other robberies in Dayton & surrounding area.

Recognize them? Call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP & remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/q67yjcjyVR — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 31, 2019

Anyone with information that could help identify these suspects is asked to call 937-333-COPS or call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

