VIDEO: Reported tornado spotted in Brunswick, Ohio

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Severe weather hit parts of Northeast Ohio Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
At one point, there was a tornado warning in effect for several counties including Medina.
One FOX 8 viewer caught on video what appears to be a tornado in Brunswick.
Jared Svoboda told us the video was taken on Southbridge Blvd. He said he was looking west towards I-71.
The National Weather Service is looking into the reports.
Strong storms are now moving through central Ohio. Watch live Storm Team 4 coverage right here.
