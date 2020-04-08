VIDEO: Reported tornado spotted in Brunswick, Ohio

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Severe weather hit parts of Northeast Ohio Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

At one point, there was a tornado warning in effect for several counties including Medina.

One FOX 8 viewer caught on video what appears to be a tornado in Brunswick.

Jared Svoboda told us the video was taken on Southbridge Blvd. He said he was looking west towards I-71.

The National Weather Service is looking into the reports.

