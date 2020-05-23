POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released a new video of baby gorilla, Jamani, sleeping in her mother’s arms.
The female western lowland gorilla baby named Jamani was born just about a month ago to Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe, according to the zoo.
The zoo website states that western lowland gorillas have a single birth every 3 to 4 years and gestation last 255-265 days, or around 8.5 months.
Here is Jamani’s original birth announcement the zoo posted on Facebook. You can see how much she’s grown from these pictures.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Video of one-month-old baby gorilla shared by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- Crews battle massive warehouse fire at San Francisco’s Pier 45
- USO receives $20,000 to support Ohio military families
- 200 seniors to graduate in backyard ceremony
- Summer like temperatures and humidity this holiday weekend with highs in the 80s