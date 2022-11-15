(WJW) – A lost pup is being hailed for her intelligence after she strolled into a nearby police station and waited for help.

The border collie, named Rosie, was caught on security camera walking into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Security footage released by Leicestershire Police shows her entering through automatic doors at the front of the police station and then sitting down in the corner of the reception area.

“Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss,” police wrote on Facebook.

Officials say Rosie was being walked nearby when she managed to wander off. She was wearing a collar though which helped officers find her owner and reunite them.

Rosie was a rescue pup and was adopted by her owner 8 years ago.

The volunteer-run animal-rescue charity, K9 Focus, also shared the video on Facebook and wrote: “There is no doubt we have the most intelligent rescue dogs. Well done Rosie, and well done mum and dad for keeping her chip up to date.”

Commenters on Facebook also celebrated Rosie’s efforts.

One said, “Obviously wants to be part of the K-9 unit and become a police dog. Glad she ended up safe and well at the police station.