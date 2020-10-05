VIDEO: Good Samaritans try to save 2 trapped in burning car in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A video shared on social media shows a group of good Samaritans come together to try to save two people from a burning car on Interstate 80 in California.
Officials say the car had crashed into a concrete wall Saturday evening on westbound I-80 in Richmond, Calif.
In the video, about a dozen people got out of their cars to try and pull the two occupants out of the burning car.
One person was seen using a saw to cut into the car. The driver was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital.
According to Oakland police, the driver later died at a hospital and a passenger died at the scene.
No other cars were involved.
The collision is still under investigation. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- President Trump says he is leaving Walter Reed Medical Center Monday night
- Phone battery drained? New iOS14 causing issues for iPhone users
- Can a voter fix a problem on a mail-in ballot?
- Trump says leaving hospital for White House, feels great
- City employees, community members paint street murals in Springfield