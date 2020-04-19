Victory Project holding donation drives this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Victory Project will hold several donation drives throughout the coming week.
The organization will collect items that will go into care packages for students. You can drop off items between noon and 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Victory Project’s location on Troy Street.
The Victory Project is also looking for volunteers to help prepare the care packages.
