COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday.

The day began with opening statements in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutor Dan Meyer revealed a brief history between Amir Riep and the victim, pointing out the two grew up near the same hometown and had exchanged a few messages after her acceptance to Ohio State. Riep and Jahsen Wint have been charged with rape and kidnaping.

The victim fought through tears as she detailed what happened the night of Feb. 4, 2020. The victim, then 19, told police she was with both men at their off-campus apartment, where she and Riep were having consensual sex. Police said that she wanted to stop, but that Riep forced her to continue with Wint taking part.

According to court records, they stopped after several minutes and told her she needed to say on video that what happened was consensual. The jury, which was selected Monday, got its first look at the video, and the victim testified that she agreed to recording it only so that she could go home. She went to the police hours later.

Riep and Wint turned themselves into Columbus police a week later, and the two were dismissed from the team one day after their arrest.

Defense attorneys argued the video was taken only to avoid the situation Riep and Wint are in now and that Riep voluntarily showed the video to police to try to exonerate them.

If convicted, Riep and Wint each face up to 33 years in prison each and would have to register as sex offenders.